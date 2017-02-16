Sports

February 16, 2017 9:07 PM

Charleston holds off Hofstra's late rally, wins 76-72

The Associated Press
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.

Joe Chealey scored 18 points, including three late free throws, and the College of Charleston held off Hofstra's late rally for a 76-72 victory on Thursday night.

Charleston (20-8, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association) snapped a two-game skid and remains a game back of conference leader UNC Wilmington. Hofstra (13-15, 5-10) has lost two of its last three.

Charleston closed on a 10-3 surge for a 40-34 halftime lead. The Cougars stretched it to 64-49 midway through the second half, and had a ten-point lead with 5:45 remaining. Hofstra used a 16-5 run, capped by Brian Bernardi's 3-pointer, to pull to 73-72 with 16 seconds left. Chealey made 1 of 2 free throws, Nick Harris blocked a shot on the Pride's next possession, and Chealey hit two more from the line to end it.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 26 points and Bernardi had 21 to lead Hofstra. Rokas Gustys added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

