February 16, 2017 7:27 PM

Santa Anita cancels racing card ahead of major storm

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Santa Anita has canceled its eight-race card on Friday with over 5 inches of rain, local flooding and high winds predicted for the Los Angeles area.

Officials said Thursday that the track will also be closed for simulcast wagering. The National Weather Service is forecasting the storm could be the strongest in recent years.

The track will re-open on Saturday for live racing over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend.

Santa Anita was forced to cancel a day of racing last month because of heavy rain and wind.

