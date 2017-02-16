Saylor homer lifts Manatee

Junior Kara Saylor hit a walk-off two-run homer to left with none out in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Manatee High School to a 4-3 season-opening victory against Venice in softball on Wednesday night.
Saylor finished with two hits, and Winning pitcher Zoey Rodgers, who led off the inning with a single, scored on the homer. Rodgers, a freshman, pitched five innings of one-run ball in relief of fellow freshman Faith Miller.
Manatee gets little time to celebrate the victory; it plays host to Hardee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Braden River 11, Sarasota 0: Freshman Emma Anthony hit a grand slam in the third inning to pace the Pirates in a season-opener that was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
Freshman Jade Moy finished 2 for 3, including a triple, and drove in three. Winning pitcher Ali Yawn went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored twice.
Sarasota falls to 1-1. Braden River is off until Feb. 23, when it will play host to Tampa Bay Tech.
Boys lacrosse
IMG 14, Cardinal Mooney 5: M.J. McMahon and Caleb Ward each had two goals as IMG beat host Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday. McMahon also had an assist.
IMG's next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against St. Stephen's.
