Bradenton’s Domenico Geminiani ties golf course record set by former PGA Tour winner Paul Azinger

Even tying a historic course record didn't give Bradenton's Domenico Geminiani much breathing room at last weekend's Bobby Jones Open at Bobby Jones Golf Club. The three-day West Florida Golf Tour major saw Geminiani tie the British Course record that former PGA Championship winner and Manatee County resident Paul Azinger set in 1980. Geminiani tied Zinger's course record with a 62 in Saturday's second round. Then he held on for a one-shot victory over Illinois native Michael Davan to collect $7,000 in the 102-player field. Geminiani sandwiched a 66 and 68 around his ridiculous 62. Scoring conditions were favorable with multiple rounds of 64 and Oregon's Daniel Miernicki, who tied for sixth place, coming close to the record with a 63 in Saturday's second round. The next WFGT event is Monday's one-day tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club.
Domenico Geminiani signs his course record (-10) 62. He's also your leader by 3 in the 2017 @bobbyjonesgc Open. R3 7:30 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fdFb2ShsXo— WestFloridaGolfTour (@WestFloridaGolf) February 11, 2017
Yu comes close to winning FJT Palm-Aire stop
Bradenton's Ariel Yu was in position to win the recent Florida State Golf Association's Florida Junior Tour 16-18 year old event at Palm-Aire Country Club, but a final-round 73 left her two shots behind Orlando's Erika Smith. Playing the Champions Course, Yu logged the only top 10 finish among Manatee County juniors in the girls division.
Saint Stephen's Massimo Mbetse fired two consecutive 1-under par 71s to tie for sixth place in the boys division. Mbetse finished seven shots behind Luke Gifford's winning total. Gifford, of Boca Raton, claimed his fourth FJT title.
Special rate for BSGC holders at Rosedale until Feb. 28
Rosedale Golf and Country Club, located at 5100 87th Street East in East Manatee County, is holding a February special that expires Feb. 28 for all Big Summer Golf Card holders. The rate is $55 plus tax for BSGC holders and $59 plus tax for accompanied guests. The rate is good all day from Saturday through Monday, while it's good only for after 10 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday. To book a tee time, call 756-0004, at least three days in advance and visit Rosedale's website at rosedalecountryclub.com for more information about the course.
Emiliano Grillo logging lots of birdies in current PGA Tour season
IMG Academy alum Emiliano Grillo is averaging more birdies per round on the PGA Tour this season than he did last year. He’s averaging 4.84 birdies this season compared to averaging 3.80 birdies last season. Grillo won once in his rookie season of 2016, while notching one runner-up finish and 10 top-25s.
He's made the cut six out of seven tournaments this year, collecting three top-25s and a top 10 finish, while scoring better. The Argentine, though, hasn't recorded a top-25 since November's OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His three starts in 2017 yielded a missed cut, a tie for 33rd place and a tie for 63rd place. The latter occurred two weeks ago in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Grillo didn't play the Pebble Beach stop last week and isn't in the field this week. The PGA Tour shifts to the Florida swing with the Honda Classic next week.
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Feb. 6 at Pinebrook/Ironwood, Jim Thompson aced the 124-yard 18th hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Paul Bergmann and Bob Volk.
On Feb. 6 at IMG Academy Golf Club, Joe Skupin aced the 135-yard 17th hole with a 4-hybrid. Witnessed by JoAnne Skupin.
On Feb. 8 at Pinebrook/Ironwood, Bill Lister aced the 109-yard third hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Mike Jurafek.
On Feb. 8 at Greens of Manatee, Darcy GeGear aced the 105-yard 12th hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Gary Prouse, John Gamble and Les Torrigan.
On Feb. 11 at Greens of Manatee, Don Miller aced the 109-yard 16th hole with a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Ron Spane, Connie Waxliman and Ken Waxliman.
On Feb. 11 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, George Pappas aced the 124-yard 16th hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were John Zak, Brian Davies and Jimmy Arterburn.
On Feb. 13 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Mary Wiser aced the 108-yard eighth hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Mailene Bowman, Jim Watson and Shirley Mazur.
