Shuffleboard season enters final quarter

We are in the last quarter of 2016-17 Florida shuffleboard season. This column attempts to cover issues that matter for players, and issues that affect the well-being of our sport, including the friendship and fellowship of this fraternity.
▪ Tournament directors have issued an interest questionnaire relating to the upcoming District Masters Tournament(s). This is the second year that our district offers three Masters on the same date and location, this year on March 22-25 at Palmetto. All begin at 9 a.m., but players must arrive early the first day, preferably around 8 a.m. for pictures and ceremonies, even interviews, etc.
This columnist also requests the eight players and one alternate in each division to present a brief statement about yourself, from which this article will be written on the occasion. Of interest is your background, family, career, shuffle experience, etc. We will try to use enough to please the readers as well as the players not necessarily using the same issues for each player.
Especially of interest to many are the new players, mostly district amateurs who have not previously been so profiled here. Also to be listed will be state amateurs and pros who will populate their respective tournaments.
If you wish to play, sign up at the next district tournament. If you sign up, with your name and phone number, you may still not choose to play, but if you do not sign up and include a phone number, you will forfeit the right to change your mind later. Please remember that this grand occasion will require many phone calls and arrangements, so sign up if you want to play if eligible.
▪ Remember that Florida Upper Division Tournaments are open, not limited to pros only. Page 75 of the current Florida Preview states clearly that they are open, although their number begins with P-01; perhaps it should be O-01. Change evolves slowly.
▪ Experienced players can include newer players as partners sometimes, in order to help a new player begin the road to veteran player. You can make a new, perhaps even lifelong significant friend by being willing to break up a feared set of Masters or Hall of Fame power. Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-19 (Feb. 6): at Hawthorne, State-Sponsored M/L Doubles, 75 pts. Extra points in Main (8-6-5-3). Ladies Main: 1. Terri Smith. Consolation: 3 Flo Kowalewski. Men Main: 1. Dave Kudro-Jim Miller.
FL A-17 (Feb. 6): at Sebring, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts. Consolation: 2. Dave Evenson-Arnie Congdon.
SWCD D-16 (Feb. 9): at Bradenton, M/L Draw Doubles, 16/75 pts, Restricted to State Ams and Pros. Ladies Main: 1. Cindy Slaughterbeck-Lois Wegner, 2. Nancy Sclafani-Debra Williams, 3. Pat Tomko-Erika Berg, 4. Connie Crawford-Arlene McCague. Consolation: 1.Judy Cross-Shirley McCullough, 2. Adriana Cramton-Terri Smith, 3. Marilyn Everett-Marie Hunter, 4. Pam Nurnberger-Joan Curwin. Men Main: 1. Russ Spoto-Levi Miller, 2. Dwayne Cross-Phil Booher, 3. Bob Kendall-Bob Grissom, 4. Steve Slaughterbeck-Phil Krick. Consolation: John Mickle-Jim Clark, 2. Richard McCowan-Terry McNamara, 3.Jim Miller-Keith Petty, 4. Brad Thomas-Ralph Lozano.
SWCD A-13 (Feb. 10): at Bradenton scheduled for Draw, Any Ams/Any Doubles, only 13 players present (min. 8 teams) so played as Singles. Main: 1. Tony Souza , 2. Carol Maxwell, 3. Jim Lessard, 4. Janice O-Sullivan. Consolation: 1. Frank Marderosian, 2. Sandra Kolasinski, 3. Bernie Broda, 4. Charlotte Broda.
COMING UP
SWCD D-17 (Feb. 16): at Bradenton, No Two Pros, M/L Doubles, 75 points.
FL P-21A (Feb. 20): at Trailer Estates, M/L Doubles, 75 pts.
FL P-21B (Feb. 20): at Melbourne Tropical Haven, M/L Doubles, 75 pts.
FL A-19A (Feb. 20): at Sebring, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts.
FL A-19B (Feb. 20): at Leesburg, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 75 pts.
Comments