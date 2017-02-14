Saint Peter's moves into 2nd place in MAAC

Sports

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Cavon Baker tied his career high with 20 points, Quadir Welton had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double, and Saint Peter's beat Marist 71-46 on Tuesday night.

The Peacocks had a 30-16 lead at halftime after holding Marist to 6-of-25 shooting. Back-to-back Baker buckets and a 3-pointer by Nick Griffin pushed the lead to 47-26.

Griffin finished with 14 points for Saint Peter's (15-12, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic). Griffin made three of the Peacocks' nine 3-pointers and Baker grabbed six rebounds to help with a 31-22 rebounding advantage.

Saint Peter's moved into second place in conference after Iona lost to Canisius 89-83 on Tuesday. Monmouth sits alone in first with a 14-2 conference record.

Khallid Hart hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Marist (6-21, 3-13), which lost its eighth straight. Brian Parker added 10 points.

