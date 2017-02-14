Sports

February 14, 2017 8:23 PM

Florida's John Egbunu sustains knee injury against Auburn

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

Florida center John Egbunu left the Auburn game in the first half with a knee injury.

The 15th-ranked Gators announced on Twitter that Egbunu wouldn't return in the second half of Tuesday night's game. He had 10 points and four rebounds before going down hard battling for a rebound midway through the half.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder came in averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots. Egbunu ranks in the Top 10 in the Southeastern Conference in both rebounding and blocked shots.

