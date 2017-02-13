Braden River, Palmetto combine for 14 on FloridaHSFootball.com All-State teams

Braden River and Palmetto each placed seven players on FloridaHSFootball.com’s Class 7A All-State teams Friday, led by two first team selections from the Pirates.
Juniors Brendan Bengtsson and Tyrone Collins each picked up first-team nods from FloridaHSFootball on offense and defense, respectively. Bengtsson, a tackle and center, was the lone returning starter on Braden River’s offensive line and helped pave the way for the Pirates’ prolific offense. Collins, who was the Herald’s All-Area Defensive Player of the Year as a defensive back, was named one of two first-team athletes on defense for intercepting three passes, forcing two fumbles and recording two sacks. He also caught 11 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
Bengtsson, who was a first-team All-Area selection, had previously been named to the Associated Press’ third-team All-State team. Collins was a first-team selection by the AP.
Braden River and the Tigers each placed one player on the second-team All-State offense, and Palmetto added a second-team selection on defense. Running back Raymond Thomas, a first-team All-Area player, added a second-team All-State selection after running for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament as a senior for the Pirates. Senior offensive lineman Christian Kalish, also a first-team All-Area pick, was the Tigers’ lone second-team All-Area player on offense. Defensive back Desmine Ross, who was a first-team All-Area selection on defense as a senior, got the nod for Palmetto on defense after leading Manatee County with six interceptions.
FloridaHSFootball.com Class 7A All-State selections from Manatee County
- Brendan Bengtsson, Braden River, 1st-team OL
- Tyrone Collins, Braden River, 1st-team defense ATH
- Raymonnd Thomas, Braden River, 2nd-team RB
- Christian Kalish, Palmetto, 2nd-team OL
- Desmine Ross, Palmetto, 2nd-team DB
- Louis Colosimo, Braden River, 3rd-team QB
- Travis Tobey, Braden River, 3rd-team TE
- Zachary Wyatt, Palmetto, 3rd-team DL
- Noah Arce, Braden River, 3rd-team LB
- Jacob Sullivan, Palmetto, 3rd-team P
- Rodshon Williams, Palmetto, HM OL
- Alonzo Houston, Palmetto, HM LB
- Derrick Bradley, Palmetto, HM DB
- Tyler McCauley, Braden River, HM K
Kalish, who was a second-team All-State selection by the AP, has signed with Air Force and Thomas has signed with Division II Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
Braden River added three more third-team All-State selections, led by quarterback Louis Colosimo. The quarterback, who has signed with Bryant of the Football Championship Subdivision, was the Herald’s first-team All-Area quarterback after throwing for 2,007 yards, 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He was also an AP All-State honorable mention. Travis Tobey, the All-Area first-team tight end, added All-State recognition after catching 23 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Linebacker Noah Arce, another first-team All-Area choice, rounded out the third team for the Pirates for his 104 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior.
Palmetto placed two others on the All-State third team. Defensive lineman Zachary Wyatt earned the nod for his 9 1/2 sacks as a senior and fellow senior Jacob Sullivan was the third-team All-State punter after averaging 42.3 yards per punt. Both were first-team All-Area selections.
Senior Tyler McCauley, the Herald’s first-team All-Area kicker, was recognized as an honorable mention from Braden River. Defensive tackle Rodshon Williams, linebacker Alonzo Houston and defensive back Derrick Bradley all were honorable mentions for the Tigers.
Williams, who was honored as an offensive lineman, was a second-team All-Area selection by the Herald on both sides of the line and has signed with Dodge City Community College, a junior college in Kansas. Houston, a junior, was also a second-team All-Area choice on defense and Bradley, also a junior, was a first-team All-Area pick.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
