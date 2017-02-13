Donnie Powers wins Desoto Speedway feature race from the garage

Donnie Powers walked off with the win from the garage in the street stocks feature at Desoto Speedway on Saturday night.
Powers finished second to Bradenton resident Bobby Huffstutler on the track in the 50-lap event. However, Huffstutler refused to break down in the postrace tech inspection and was disqualified. Travis Barfield was moved up to second, giving Myakka City a top-two sweep. Joshua Lindsey, of Lakeland, was third.
In the Sunshine State Challenge Series modified mini 40-lap feature, Tyler Simpson was the fourth fastest qualifier, but started from the pole after a four-car lineup inversion and led wire-to-wire. Bradenton’s Fred Paravicini finished second.
Saturday marked the season track debut of the strictly stock class, which consists of an enduro 25 lap event, a 10-lap road course race and 10-lap flag pole race. John Peters won the enduro event; Clearwater’s Ralph Murchie won the road course event; and Bradenton’s Michael Meeks won the flag pole race.
In the remaining feature, Palmetto’s Justin Amspaugh won the 25-lap mini stocks race, holding off Justin Ryan.
While the track is quiet the next two weeks, the annual awards banquet is scheduled for Friday in Sarasota.
Herald staff report
DESOTO SPEEDWAY RACE RESULTS
Strictly Stock Enduro: 1. John Peters; 2. Josh Bridges; 3. Donnie Mosman; 4. Mike Gamche.
Mini Stock: 1. Buzz Amspaugh; 2. Justin Ryan; 3. Jacob Wozniak; 4. Adam Larsh; 5. Tony Meeks.
Road Course: 1. Ralph Murchie; 2, John Peters; 3. Kyle Case.
Flag Pole: 1. Michael Meeks; 2. Bill Osborne; 3. Ralph Murchie; 4. Steve Major; 5. Steve James; 6. James Volk; 7. James Prochaska; 8. Justin Abbott.
Modified Mini: 1. Tyler Simpson; 2. Fred Paravicini; 3. Mike Kerrivan; 4. Chris Springs; 5. Jeff Firestine; 6. Dave Davis; 7. Kenneth Nurse; 8. Wayne Stenstrom; 9. Rachelle Rudolph; 10. Jimmy Frazier; 11. Anthony Lapointe.
Street Stock: 1. Donnie Powers; 2. Travis Barfield; 3. Joshua Lindsey; 4. Terry Price; 5. Kenny Gibson; 6. Blaine Baer; 7. Steven O’Steen; 8. Mike Rowland.
