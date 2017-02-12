Belarus completes surprise win over Netherlands in Fed Cup

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:37 Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowds on Green Bridge during Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled