Yoeli Childs has big night, BYU beats San Francisco 68-52

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer Pause

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining

1:18 Village of the Arts to honor life and work of Herbie Rose