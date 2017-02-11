High school tennis preview: Sophomore stars and a state title lull

After a banner year for area tennis in 2015, last spring was a rebuilding one. The two best teams leaned heavily on underclassmen and the postseason accolades reflected as much: The Herald’s All-Area Players of the Year were both freshmen. It could mean, however, another run of excellence is ahead.
Five players to watch
David Ojeda, So., Braden River: The Herald’s reigning player of the year played No. 1 singles as a freshman and took an unbeaten record into the boys Class 3A tournament. Ojeda is a three-star prospect according to TennisRecruiting.net.
Gia Cohen, So., Lakewood Ranch: Cohen was the Herald’s player of the year after going unbeaten into the Class 4A semifinals. Cohen will be among the state title favorites this year. Cohen is a five-star prospect at the No. 9 sophomore in Florida, according to TennisRecruiting.net.
Ariel Gonzalez-Pongo, Jr., Bayshore: Gonzalez-Pongo played doubles alongside Shiva Puri and reached the boys Class 2A quarterfinals. With Puri gone, Gonzalez-Pongo is the Bruins’ only player with state tournament experience and should assume Bayshore’s top singles spot. Gonzalez-Pongo is not ranked by TennisRecruiting.net.
Theo Schultz, Jr., Bayshore: Schultz reached the state tournament as both a singles and doubles player, although she failed to advance beyond the second round in both brackets. She did win one round of doubles alongside sister Ava Schultz, who has since graduated. Schultz is not ranked by TennisRecruiting.net.
Sydney Sforzo, Fr., Out-of-Door Academy: Sforzo is a reigning state champion after playing doubles with M’Balia Bangoura, who is at Nebraska. She’s on track to take a top spot in Out-of-Door's lineup this spring as a freshman. Sforzo is a three-star prospect, according to TennisRecruiting.net.
Five teams to watch
Braden River boys: The Pirates reached the state tournament for the first time since 2009 last year with a lineup of underclassmen. Braden River only had one senior among its top five players last year.
Lakewood Ranch girls: The Mustangs solidified themselves as Manatee County’s powerhouse. Lakewood Ranch won the state title two years ago and should be in the mix this spring. Only one of the Mustangs’ top five players a year ago were seniors and No. 1 Gia Cohen is among the best players in Florida.
Out-of-Door Academy boys: Out-of-Door made it to the Class 1A tournament last season despite a young roster. Only one of the Thunder’s top five players was a senior. The rest were all sophomores or younger, including eighth-grade twins Connor and Jake Krug.
Saint Stephen’s girls: A year after reaching the state tournament, the Falcons settled for second in Class 1A-District 9 last season. Saint Stephen’s lost its No. 1 to graduation, but senior Mpho Cho and sophomore Sabina Budova form a core which should keep the Falcons competitive.
Bayshore boys: The Bruins finished second in Class 2A-District 11 last year and lose Shiva Puri, a consistent state tournament threat during his career, to graduation. Ariel Gonzalez-Pongo figures to move atop Bayshore’s lineup as it enters life after Puri.
Five storylines to watch
Returns to excellence: Manatee County had a pair of team state champions in 2015. Will the drought only last one year? Braden River’s boys and Lakewood Ranch’s girls should contend in Class 3A and Class 4A, respectively.
Sophomore standouts: The Herald’s players of the year were freshmen. Lakewood Ranch’s Gia Cohen and Braen River’s David Ojeda could theoretically take a stranglehold on the award for the coming years as they lead Manatee County’s two best teams.
The leftovers: A trio of doubles teams that reached the state tournament a year ago were broken up by graduation. At Bayshore, Ariel Gonzalez-Pongo will have to play without Shiva Puri and Theo Schultz will have to play without sister Ava. At Out-of-Door Academy, Sydney Sforzo will have to play without M’Balia Bangoura after the two won the Class 1A championship last season.
Incredible Krugs: Eighth-grade twins Connor and Jake Krug are already staples at Out-of-Door Academy. Younger sister Ava Krug should join them this year to make up a young core the Thunder can lean on. The grandchildren of ESPN’s Dick Vitale are all five-star prospects, according to TennisRecruiting.net.
Into the unknown: Southeast won Class 2A-District 11 last year and came within one match of reaching the Class 2A tournament. The Seminoles’ top three players, though, were all seniors.
