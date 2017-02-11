Palmetto uses depth to defend Manatee County wrestling title at new-look meet

Marks of progress were infrequent during this year’s Manatee County championship. A new format for the county meet ditched the traditional run of dual meets, instead opting for a round robin pitting each wrestler against every other competitor in his weight class across two days inside Benjamin “Buzz” Narbut Gymnasium.
The only chance for teams to be assured of their standing came after matches finished Friday, when a handful of individual championships had already been determine and teams returned home to prepare for an early return to Southeast High School for the final day of competition Saturday. Palmetto hadn’t won any of the six individual county titles which had been settled and still the Tigers managed to lead after the first day of the county championship.
“We came in here pretty confident, ready to go, ready for anything they’d throw at us,” Palmetto heavyweight Brian Ormsby said. “We just came in here feeling pretty good about it.”
The Tigers came to the county meet knowing everyone else would be gunning for them as the defending champions. Less than two weeks earlier, Palmetto had edged Manatee, last year’s runner-up, by a single point in a dual meet. Palmetto had the pedigree to repeat as champions and, most importantly this year, the depth to finish off its fourth ever county championship.
The Tigers’ performance this weekend wasn’t overwhelming in its top-heavy results, but rather in its persistence. Palmetto was the only team to field a wrestler in every weight class and all but one secured the top-four finish necessary to score points. With the help of three champions — tied for second most behind only Southeast — the Tigers repeated as county champions for the first time in history with 582 points. The Hurricanes, as expected, finished a close second with 551 and three individual championships of their own. The Seminoles finished third with 439 points and claimed four individual titles.
Individual county champions
- 106 — Jake Manning, Saint Stephen’s
- 113 — Randy Torres, Southeast
- 120 — Marshall Craig, Manatee
- 126 — Alan Morano, Saint Stephen’s
- 132 — Hunter Reed, Lakewood Ranch
- 138 — Chance Sharbono, Braden River
- 145 — Alex Roldan, Southeast
- 152 — Dominic Bass, Palmetto
- 160 — Charles Small, Manatee
- 170 — Matt McAleer, Manatee
- 182 — Stephen Kelle, Southeast
- 195 — Andrew Duncan, Palmetto
- 220 — Darrien Grant, Southeast
- Heavyweight — Brian Ormsby, Palmetto
“That’s a total team effort,” Palmetto head coach Bryan Wilkes said. “We only had three champions, but everybody placed, so, yes, it’s a total team effort. We have a family that worked together and I’m very proud of them because this was a very knock-down, drag-out tournament all the way through.”
For the first time, all eight county schools competed at the championship meet thanks to the new format. Saint Stephen’s, which was never able to field a roster big enough to compete in a dual tournament, finished fourth with 259 points and won the program’s first two individual championships. Bradenton Christian, who had been relegated to the junior varsity meet in past years with the Falcons, finished fifth with 188. Braden River checked in sixth with 179 points and one champion, and Lakewood Ranch scored 154 to finish seventh with one individual title. Bayshore rounded out the field with 120 points.
Six of the schools left with some sort of hardware thanks to their individual titles. The host Noles were the top performer in this regard with Randy Torres winning in the 113-pound weight class, Alex Roldan winning at 145, Stephen Kelle winning at 182 and Darrien Grant winning at 220. Ormsby was joined by 152-pounder Dominick Bass and 195-pounder Andrew Duncan as the Tigers’ three champions. Marshall Craig’s win at 120, Charles Small at 160 and Matt McAleer at 170 gave the Canes three individual titles to match Palmetto. Saint Stephen’s was the only other team with multiple champions as Jake Manning captured the 106 weight class and Alan Morano won at 126. Hunter Reed was the Mustangs’ champion at 132 and Chance Sharbono was the Pirates’ at 138.
Craig was named the county’s most outstanding lowerweight wrestler and Kelle took the title as the county’s most outstanding upperweight.
“There was no easy matches these two days,” Wilkes said.
The format also left the Tigers uncertain until the final results were read Saturday afternoon. Some sideline math gave Wilkes a hunch his team had finally managed to repeat, although he couldn’t be certain even as the last match was concluding and Ormsby was securing Palmetto’s final individual title.
When the scores were read and it was clear the Tigers had repeated, Wilkes clutched the trophy for the second straight year and posed with his team. An assistant coach joked that they weren’t going to give it back.
In the 12 years of the program, Palmetto has consistently hovered near the top of the county with the occasional breakthrough to the very top. Saturday marked the fourth time the Tigers have stood atop the county and the first time they’ve done so in back-to-back seasons. It’s hardly unprecedented for Palmetto to win anymore. For the first time, though, the Tigers are the unquestioned powerhouse of Manatee County.
“Everyone was looking at us because we won last year and we beat Manatee recently, so everyone was looking at us,” Wilkes said. “The other teams came at us a little harder than normal.”
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments