Jordan Spieth builds a big lead at Pebble Beach

J.T. Poston hits from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jason Day, of Australia, hits from the 17th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jordan Spieth looks over the fifth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
From left to right, Jake Owen, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson walk up the eighth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jordan Spieth, right, lines up his putt on the seventh green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jordan Spieth follows his approach shot from off the fairway to the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Dustin Johnson putts on the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Derek Fathauer hits from the first tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Jason Day, of Australia, reads the 10th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Bill Murray, right, gestures toward the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links with his caddie during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, right, follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links as playing partner Dustin Johnson, third from right, looks on during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Comments