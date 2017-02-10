Rock your shoulders for better lag putting in this week’s golf tip video

Saving shots on the green is an important aspect of any golfer’s scoring, and making sure you don’t three-putt is high on the priority list.
So University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden is here to show you how to rock your shoulders for better results when lag putting in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video.
“The key to rocking the shoulders is so you don’t hit the ball,” Hayden said. “When we’re trying to hit the ball further, we’re trying to start to use our hands way too much. If we can use our shoulders, we can control them much more than our hands and you can get consistent distance on the putts and leave it close a whole lot more often.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
