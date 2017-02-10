Sports

February 10, 2017 12:15 AM

Saint Stephen’s, ODA split lacrosse doubleheader

Herald staff report

BRADENTON

Baylee Barker contributed eight goals and four assists to lead Saint Stephen’s to a 22-10 victory against Out-of-Door Academy in girls lacrosse on Thursday at Saint Stephen’s.

Kendall Miller added four goals while both Katie Pierce and Zoey Block scored three times each.

Tess Siciliano led Out-of-Door Academty with three goals.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 and return to action Tuesday with a road game at Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa.

Boys lacrosse

Out-of-Door Academy 19, Saint Stephen’s 3: The Thunder rolled in its second game. Saint Stephen’s returns to action Friday against Summerlin Academy.

