Saint Stephen’s, ODA split lacrosse doubleheader

Baylee Barker contributed eight goals and four assists to lead Saint Stephen’s to a 22-10 victory against Out-of-Door Academy in girls lacrosse on Thursday at Saint Stephen’s.
Kendall Miller added four goals while both Katie Pierce and Zoey Block scored three times each.
Tess Siciliano led Out-of-Door Academty with three goals.
The Falcons improved to 2-0 and return to action Tuesday with a road game at Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa.
Boys lacrosse
Out-of-Door Academy 19, Saint Stephen’s 3: The Thunder rolled in its second game. Saint Stephen’s returns to action Friday against Summerlin Academy.
