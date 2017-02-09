Lakewood Ranch High marches on without two best players

It was a little sloppy, but Lakewood Ranch High School girls basketball coach Tina Hadley found out something Thursday: The Mustangs can finish things without two of their best players on the court.
Both LaDazhia Williams and Shauntavia Green were missing, and Lakewood Ranch kept rolling.
The Mustangs (25-3) left Thursday’s Class 8A regional quarterfinal with a 55-35 victory against visiting North Port.
Awaiting in the next round is a road trip to Naples Gulf Coast for the regional semifinals on Tuesday after the Sharks dispatched Sarasota High, 70-59, in another Tuesday region quarterfinal.
“It was an ugly win, but it was a win,” Hadley said. “That shows us that we can still win without key players on the floor.”
Williams, a South Carolina signee, battled an illness the last few days and only played the opening three minutes.
.@LDazhia about to lead @mustangmadnes13 in region quarterfinal against visiting North Port. #varsity247 pic.twitter.com/uNRpS20kzE— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) February 10, 2017
She didn’t score a point, before Hadley decided to rest her.
“She was off and I knew,” Hadley said.
In Williams’ absence, Green shined for nearly three quarters. Then disaster struck and the forecast isn’t immediately available.
With 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Lakewood Ranch blocked a shot and during the immediate fast-break attempt, the referee’s whistle blew.
Green lay prone on the gym floor, clutching her knee.
She was helped off the court, did not return and was helped to the locker room following the win. By that point, Lakewood Ranch built a 17-point lead and didn’t wilt it away without two of their best players sitting out.
Sophomore Kaitlin Bell scored seven of the Mustangs’ final 15 points off the bench, while the pressure defense continued to prevent easy baskets for the Bobcats.
“Kaitlin came in and stepped up big,” Hadley said.
Prior to Thursday’s game, Bell said the team worked hard in practice knowing Williams was sick.
“We had to try to run stuff without her,” Bell said.
Practice was put into focus Thursday with the season on the line in an elimination playoff game. The Mustangs, though, responded with a furious second quarter that turned a four-point lead into a double-digit cushion.
And it was due to the defense limiting the Bobcats to one point in the final 5:42, which included a stretch of seven consecutive North Port turnovers without a shot.
“I kind of just told them, ‘We need to turn it up,’” Hadley said. “That’s the only reason we win is because of our defense.”
The players did turn it up as North Port committed 27 turnovers for the game. The Bobcats shot just 33.3 percent from the field, and only made one 3-pointer.
Despite the injury, Green led all scorers with 16 points.
North Port’s Alexis Francavilla was the only other double-digit scorer, adding 10.
Now Lakewood Ranch, which reached the Class 7A title game last year, will continue its 2017 playoff march next Tuesday in Naples.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Up next
Tuesday
Class 3A-Region 3 championship
Bradenton Christian at Naples First Baptist Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 8A-Region 3 semifinals
Lakewood Ranch at Naples Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Palm Harbor University at Clearwater Countryside, 7 p.m.
Class 6A-Region 3 semifinals
Bayshore at St. Petersburg Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Tampa Robinson at Sarasota Booker, 7 p.m.
Comments