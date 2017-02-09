Southeast racks up All-State honors from FloridaHSFootball.com

Two of Manatee County’s best pass rushers have another accolade to add after standout senior seasons. Southeast High School defensive end Darrien Grant and edge rusher Dequan Williams, who anchored one of the county’s best defenses, were named to FloridaHSFootball.com’s Class 5A All-State second team Thursday.
Both Grant and Williams were named first-team All-Area by the Herald and honored on the Associated Press’ Class 5A All-State team. Williams, who led the area with 11 1/2 sacks and racked up 99 tackles, was a first-team All-State selection by the AP and signed with Central Connecticut State, a Football Championship Subdivison program. Grant, who recorded six sacks and signed with South Florida, was a third-team choice by the AP.
Grant and Williams were joined by five other Seminoles who earned either third-team or honorable-mention recognition. Alex Taylor was recognized as a third-team quarterback after throwing for 2,008 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, and Jonathan Locke and Brandon Shannon each picked up third-team honors on defense. Locke, a senior linebacker, racked up 105 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss and eight sacks and Shannon, a sophomore safety, led Southeast with 117 tackles. Locke and Shannon were both first-team All-Area choices, and Taylor was an AP All-State honorable mention.
Bayshore also had one player named to the all-state third-team defense. Defensive end Jarrett Troupe, another first-team All-Area pick, recorded nine sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior to become the Bruins’ only player recognized.
Three more Seminoles were honorable mentions by FloridaHSFootball. Junior lineman Devin Logan, junior pass rusher Teriq Houston and senior defensive back Quay Harvey all followed up second-team All-Area honors with statewide recognition Friday. Harvey signed with Dakota College at Bottineau, a junior college in North Dakota, earlier this month.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
