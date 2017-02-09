Sports

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball cruises into district final

LAKEWOOD RANCH

Damien Gordon scored 19 points and Jack Kelley finished with a double-double to lead Lakewood Ranch past Venice, 71-46, in a Class 8A-District 11 boys basketball semifinal on Wednesday.

With the victory, Lakewood Ranch (23-2) secures a berth in next week’s regional tournament and advances to Friday’s district final against Palmetto. The district final will be at Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m.

Kelley finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Georges Blauvault contributed 11 points and six rebounds, and Brock Sisson finished with 10 points. Devin Twenty produced seven assists in a short night’s work: The Mustangs starters played approximately three quarters after building a 33-17 lead at halftime.

Dylan Gregoire finished with 14 points to lead Venice, while Jaivon Heiligh finished with 13 and Trent Holloway added 12.

St. Petersburg Gibbs 68, Bayshore 58: In the Class 6A-District 11 semifinals in St. Petersburg, Jaylen Pauley scored 16 points in a losing cause for Bayshore.

Chris Harris added 13 points for the Bruins, who end their season 14-12.

The hosts led 38-30 at halftime.

Boys lacrosse

ODA 20, Sarasota Military 0: Jason Fineberg scored six goals, while Declan McCann finished with four and Leland Wheeler, three, to lead host Out-of-Door Academy in its first district game of the season. Ian Martin and Jimmy Viard had two goals apiece. Kevin Deems, Wylder Meyer and Brad Hansell completed the scoring.

