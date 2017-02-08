Lakewood Ranch heads to first boys soccer final four since 2014

The supporters put their own spin on the ubiquitous United States men’s national team chant, “I believe we will win.”
Instead, they shouted, “I believe Lakewood’s won.”
Just a short time later, with victory assured, the tune shifted to, “Na, Na, Na, Hey, Hey, Goodbye.”
It was a welcome change for the Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team. The Mustangs earned victories in their last two playoff matches with late goals.
On Tuesday, they thwarted visiting Plant City, 2-0, in the Class 5A-Region 2 final to earn the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2014.
The Mustangs play Sanford Seminole, who defeated DeLand in extra time in another region final, in Friday’s state semifinal.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., but the site of the game was not clear at press time.
“We have a team that can win it,” Lakewood Ranch head coach Vito Bavaro said. “We have two good goalies, got a great defense, good midfielders ... and we’ve got about six guys who can score goals. We have all the makings of a team that can win it all.”
The Mustangs and Raiders played a back-and-forth match, with neither gaining an advantage by halftime.
Cue one of Bavaro’s patented rousing halftime speeches.
“He just said, ‘We’ll just keep working and eventually something’s gotta come,’” Lakewood Ranch keeper Ryan Freeman said. “He said, ‘We’ve got to score early and set the tone in the second half.’”
Lakewood Ranch got that quick goal with pinpoint passing, a staple of the Mustangs’ attack, that ended with Sam Stapleton-Jones linking with Pablo Vargas, who connected with Ricky Yanez for a 1-0 lead just 90 seconds into the second period.
The dagger that sent the home side into a frenzy came 28 minutes later.
Plant City, which peppered Lakewood Ranch with 11 shots (seven on goal), had a set piece.
The Raiders’ corner, though, went toward the top of the box.
The Mustangs corralled the loose ball and broke on an immediate counterattack.
Yanez swung a cross-pitch pass to Travis Freeman, who held it up and spun to find Vargas streaking into loads of space. With Plant City’s keeper sprinting from his post, Vargas made a quick decision.
“That was my opportunity, my chance to score,” Vargas said. “I chipped him and, thankfully, the ball went in.”
The junior forward’s goal in the 70th minute made life easier for the Mustangs, but they weren’t out of the woods just yet.
The Raiders continued mounting pressure on Lakewood Ranch’s back line, but keeper Ryan Freeman stood tall each time.
A sophomore, Freeman made several point-blank saves in keeping a clean sheet. Senior co-captain Nate Ellis, senior co-captain Vince Archibald, senior Daniel Rocco and senior Max Geraci helped Freeman’s clean sheet by patrolling the back line.
“He got some really amazing saves in the end,” Vargas said.
None of this year’s team were on varsity the last time Lakewood Ranch qualified for the state semifinals. That final four appearance ended with a 3-0 loss to eventual champion Melbourne in the semifinal round.
“The 2014 team was a good team,” Bavaro said. “We had one or two guys that could score goals, a very good goalie and a very good defense. But we didn’t have the depth and this team is a complete team. So, I mean, if we’re going to do anything, this is it.”
