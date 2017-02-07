They’ll skip the post-win White House visit, two Patriots players say

Two New England Patriots players have stated publicly they will not follow part of Super Bowl tradition.
Winning teams often have a ceremonial visit to the White House with the president but with Donald Trump in office, two players appear to have opted out, according to reports.
Tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive back Devin McCourty have confirmed to TIME that they will not visit the White House with the rest of the team following their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't," McCourty wrote in a text message to TIME, adding he felt it was a personal choice to go.
"It is what it is. People know how I feel about it," Bennett told SportsDay. "Just follow me on Twitter."
TIME reports Bennett and McCourty are not the first athletes to pass on the presidential visit, but the publication points out public ties between President Trump and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.
Bennett also said he’s not worried about what Kraft or the rest of the team will think of him for not attending.
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
