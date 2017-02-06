Young Falcons fans were late to school Monday, and their reasons were the best

Several students at one Atlanta-area school signed in late to classes Monday morning following the Super Bowl, and some of their reasons were pretty understandable.
According to tweets from ESPN and the Atlanta Constitution Journal, some students who signed in to Greater Atlanta Christian School cited reasons such as “Falcons depression” and “failed to rise up” for their tardiness.
Gwinnett students blame ‘Falcons depression’ for being late to school https://t.co/BewTtJHL0X pic.twitter.com/BXlXEEhWDf— AJC (@ajc) February 6, 2017
Hard to blame any kids in Atlanta who were late to school today because they "failed to rise up."— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2017
(via Greater Atlanta Christian School) pic.twitter.com/bVaSAaay37
“Rise up” was the team’s official hashtag for the season.
Even the school noted in a Facebook post that “failed to rise up” may be their “favorite tardy excuse...ever.”
But, really, can you blame them?
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a heartbreaking loss in Sunday night’s Super Bowl LI after a comeback that only New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could have pulled off.
At one point, the Falcons lead 28-3. But the Patriots came back to win 34-28 in overtime. It was the first time a Super Bowl went into overtime.
The win is being called one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history. But for Falcons fans, that title comes with a bit of a sting.
