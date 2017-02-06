Dutilly captures Desoto feature

Jesse Dutilly passed Nick Neri on lap 81 and pulled away to the victory in the Icebreaker 100, the Sunshine State Challenge Series Super Late Models feature at Desoto Speedway on Saturday night.
“In our last race (at 417 Speedway in Punta Gorda) the young guys were running up front and we were running fifth — and it was the same thing tonight,” Dutilly said. “Those kids are fast and they’re getting there.”
Dutilly was the fast qualifyier, but started eighth thanks to an eight-car inversion.
Teenager Michael Atwell started on the pole, but didn’t stay there long because of a wobble on the first lap. He rebounded to pass Neri for second with six laps to go and finish second. Anthony Geneva, Neri and Steve Gill rounded out the top five.
Tom Zimmerman and newly-crowned Sportsman champion Brooke Storer led the field to green for the 25-lap sportsman feature. Storer took the lead at the green flag and found herself in a battle with Aaron Williamson over the first several laps. Williamson used an outside pass to take the lead just prior to the halfway point and drove on to his second straight sportsman feature victory. Storer was second and Zimmerman, third.
In the 30-lap bomber feature, Aaron Holmes held off Carl Thompson in the closing laps for the win. In the 25-lap mini stock feature, Ren Wright Jr. took the lead on the fifth lap and held off Laura Mammina the resto of the way.
In other action Saturday night, Seth Adams took the lead early and went on to win the SSCS 25-lap Legends Feature; and Adam Briggs won the Mini Cup feature.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY RACE RESULTS
Super Late Model: 1. Jesse Dutilly Bradenton; 2. Micheal Atwell Naples; 3. Anthony Sergi Geneva; 4. Nick Neni Palmetto; 5. Steve Gill Sarasota; 6. Chris Fontaine Lakeland; 7. Anthony Cataldi Umatilla; 8. David Green Fort Pierce; 9. Billy Bigley Jr. Naples; 10. Matt McCrary Auburndale; 11. Dylan Bigley Naples; 12. Joe Boyd Riverview; 13. Shane Sawyer West Palm Beach; 14. Johnathan Guy Auburndale.
Sportsman: 1. Aaron Williamson; 2. Brooke Storer; 3. Tom Zimmerman; 4. Robbie Dale; 5. Austin Carr; 6. Steve Barnes.
V-8 Bombers: 1. Aaron Holmes; 2. Carl Thompson; 3. George Gorman; 4. Randy Spicer; 5. Jeff Pacheco; 6. Josh Todd.
Mini Stock: 1. Ren Wright Jr.; 2. Laura Mammina; 3. Johnny Marra; 4. Jacob Wozniak; 5. Michael Meeks; 6. Steve James; 7. Amy Volk; 8. Matt Owens.
Legends: 1. Seth Adams; 2. Michael Cherry; 3. Bobby Destler; 4. L.J Grimm; 5. Alan Hiefnar; 6. Mike Verhaagh; 7. Mitch Verhaagh; 8. Greg Welage; 9. Jason Welage; 10. David Fusco; 11. Blake Boyette; 12. Gavin Sexton.
Mini Cups: 1. Adam Briggs; 2. Douglas Higbie; 3. Bill Rychel; 4. Clayton Samuels; 5. Douglas Herrin.
