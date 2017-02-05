Difficult district tournament awaits Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto, Braden River, Manatee

0:35 Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race Pause

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:43 Uva Perez sets Jet Ski record

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers