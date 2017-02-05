Palmetto wrestlers win Southeast Duals

Palmetto High School went undefeated in six matches to win the Contarino Construction Southeast Duals on Saturday.
Lemon Bay finished second and host Southeast finished third.
Four wrestlers for Palmetto went undefeated: Travis Murway (106 pounds), Dom Bass (152), Ariel Rowe (170) and Andrew Duncan (195).
Three Southeast wrestlers went undefeated: Alex Roldan (138), Stephen Kelle (182) and Darrien Grant (220).
Braden River had two wrestlers go undefeated: Chance Sharbono (138) and Brendan Bengtsson (285).
All undefeated wrestlers earned all-tournament status.
Pool Results
Palmetto 66 Braden River 12, Boca Ciega 36 Braden River 33, Palmetto 73 Boca Ciega 6, Dunedin 51 Booker 15.
Dunedin 39 Weeki Wachee 27, Weeki Wachee 58 Booker 9, Southeast 72 Bayshore 12, SMA 54 Bayshore 12.
Southeast 50 SMA 23, Lemon Bay 61 Clewiston 11, George Jenkins 60 Clewiston 12, Lemon Bay 42 George Jenkins 34.
Championship Pool Results
Palmetto 54, Dunedin 15; Lemon Bay 46, Southeast 27; Southeast 39, Dunedin 36.
Palmetto 45, Lemon Bay 27; Palmetto 54, Southeast 29; Lemon Bay 39, Dunedin 22.
Second Place Pool Results
Weeki Wachee 60, Boca Ciega 16; George Jenkins 51, SMA 24; SMA 64, Boca Ciega 18.
George Jenkins 40, Weeki Wachee 24; Weeki Wachee 48, SMA 27; George Jenkins 66, Boca Ciega 18.
Third Place Pool Results
Braden River 42, Booker 24; Clewiston 23, Bayshore 12; Braden River 36, Bayshore 12.
Clewiston 21, Booker 18; Booker 30, Bayshore 18; Braden River 36, Clewiston 18.
All-Tournament Team
(Wrestlers who finished 5-0)
106: Devin Hunter (Weeki Wachee); Travis Murway (Palmetto)
113: Riley Dunn (SMA), Octavion Davis (Booker), Tyler Brady (Lemon Bay)
120: Isaiah Cedano (SMA)
126: Brad Fusion (Lemon Bay)
132: Thomas Bujalski (Dunedin)
138: Chance Sharbono (Braden River), Alex Roldan (Southeast)
145: Donovin Barger (George Jenkins)
152: Jovan Cine (SMA), Dom Bass (Palmetto)
160: Marc Towers (Lemon Bay)
170: Ariel Rowe (Palmetto), Christian Lemaster (George Jenkins)
182: Stephen Kelle (Southeast), Sloan Culliford (George Jenkins)
195: Joseph Gurley (Weeki Wachee), Andrew Duncan (Palmetto)
220: Darrien Grant (Southeast)
285: Brendan Bengtsson (Braden River)
Ippolito Tournament: At Brandon High School, Manatee finished sixth in the team competition with 150 points in the two-day event. Marshall Craig earned the Hurricanes’ lone individual championship, at 120 pounds.
Charles Small finished second at 160 pounds, losing 5-2 in the final to three-time state champ Jake Brindley of Lake Highland Prep, which put 13 wrestlers into the finals and rolled to the team title.
Manatee had three other wrestlers place: Brandon Dossey (third, 182), Daniel Cunningham (fourth, 152) and Joshua Booker (sixth, 220). Booker earned his placement by going 3-0 on Friday; he did not wrestle Saturday because of family funeral.
Lake Placid Invitational: In Lake Placid, Max Manning won the 132-pound individual title, giving Saint Stephen’s its second indvidual tournament tournament title of the season. Jacob Manning won the first at the Inverness tournament in January.
Jacob Manning (106), Alan Morano (120) and Jake Ross (160) finished second in their weight classes.
Parker Lansberg (170) finished fourth as five of the Falcons six wrestlers placed, enabling the team to finish fourth in the 24-team field.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action in the Manatee County championships on Friday and Saturday at Southeast.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 93, Riverview 71: In Lakewood Ranch, Damian Gordon scored a game-high 23 points with five steals, and Devin Twenty contributed 22 points and seven assists to lead the Mustangs (22-2), who set a program regular-season record for most wins. Jack Kelley finished with 12 points, and Justin Muscara contributed 10 rebounds.
Girls weightlifting
Class 2A: Manatee freshman Tessa Marquette finished sixth at the 129-pound weight class to earn a medal at the Class 2A state weightlifting championships on Thursday at Belleville High School. Jenna Sypula finished 13th at 101 pounds.
Boys basketball playoff schedule
Monday
Class 8A-District 11
Sarasota at Braden River, 7
Manatee at Venice, 7
Class 3A-District 5
At Saint Stephen’s
Bradenton Christian vs. Imagine, 5
St. Stephen’s vs. Gulf Coast Heat, 7
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Class 6A-District 11
Tarpon Springs at Southeast, 7
Dunedin at Bayshore, 7
Class 3A-District 5
At Saint Stephen’s
TBD vs. Out-of-Door Academy, 5
TBD vs. Sarasota Christian, 7
all games p.m.
