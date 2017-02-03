Saint Stephen’s boys basketball rallies in regular-season finale

Instead of a peaceful tuneup for the district playoff, Saint Stephen’s boys basketball team received a nerve-wracking challenge from host Indian Rocks Christian on Friday before escaping. Ty Barker gave the Falcons their first lead of the second half when he sank a 3-pointer with approximately a minute left, and Saint Stephen’s hung on for a 47-45 victory in a nondistrict game.
Indian Rocks had a 3-point look from the corner with about 5 seconds remaining rim out and Saint Stephen’s ran out the clock. The Falcons trailed by 11 points at halftime and by just as many after three quarters. Behind Barker, who finished with 14 points, and John Murrell (11), Saint Stephen’s outscored the hosts 17-4 in the final quarter. Cade Westberry added 10 points for the Falcons (11-11), who open the Class 3A-District 5 tournament on Monday against Gulf Coast Heat. Saint Stephen’s is the tournament host.
Manatee 58 Keswick Christian 26: Shane Hooks led all scorers with 19 to lead Manatee on its senior night. Manatee honored six seniors before the game: Harry Cardillo (9 points), Cody Wingate (8), Alex Petival, Felix Carillo, Alex Cruz and Chase Main. The Hurricanes open the Class 8A-District 11 tournament on Monday at Venice. Game time is 7 p.m.
North Port 61, Cardinal Mooney 38: Every player scored for the Bobcats, who end the regular season 15-8.
