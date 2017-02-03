Bayshore’s Alyssa Page just misses medal at 1A state weightlifting

Alyssa Page just missed earning a medal at the Class 1A state weightlifting championship meet on Friday at Belleview High School.
Page, a senior at Bayshore, lifted 365 pounds combined and finished seventh in the unlimited weight division. She lifted 185 pounds in the bench press and 180 in the clean and jerk. Ribault’s Denae McClain earned the sixth and last spot on the medals stand by lifting 380 total pounds. Page had the fifth-best clean-and-jerk weight in the competition, but lost too much ground in the bench press part of the competition. Her total lift was 20 pounds better than her qualifying total at regionals.
Page was one of four lifters from Bayshore taking part in the meet.
Bayshore’s Elisabelle Polynice finished 10th in the 183-pound weight division. She lifted 300 pounds in the tightly bunched competition: 25 pounds separated fourth from 10th. Polynice, a senior, lifted 155 in the bench and 145 in the clean and jerk. Her total was a 10-pound improvement over her qualifying total.
Polynice, the lone member of the quartet who competed at states with Bayshore last year, also finished 10th a year ago.
Junior Julianna Borkus finished 13th with a 270 total weight (125-145) in the 139-pound weight class. At 199 pounds, junior Rachel Lopez finished 15th with a 295 total weight (170-125).
