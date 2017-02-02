Hurricanes drop Gators for 14th win

Shane Hooks had 15 points as Manatee beat Palm Grove Christian 49-36 in boys basketball action at Faith Presbyterian Church on Thursday.
The Canes’ next game is on Friday at home against Keswick Christian.
Braden River 77, Bradenton Christian 46: Senior Deoni Cason had a career-high 32 points on Senior Night as Braden River downed Bradenton Christian in a non-district game Fellow seniors Curtis Cobb had nine points and eight assists and Ryan Duncan had eight points and 14 rebounds for Braden River (17-7, 5-5). Bradenton Christian’s A.J. Schewe and Colton Popp each had 11 points.
Braden River’s next game is a district game at home against Sarasota at 7 p.m. Monday.
Lakewood Ranch 83, Bayshore 68: Devin Twenty had 20 points for Lakewood Ranch on Senior Night as Ranch (21-2, 10-0) set a school record for regular season wins with a victory at home over Bayshore. Senior Sam Hester had 11 points and eight rebounds, and senior Cameron Linblad had 10 points. All told, 11 Ranch players scored points in the game. Lakewood Ranch’s next game is at home against Riverview on Saturday.
Chris Harris had 19 points for Bayshore (15-11, 6-4). Lakewood Ranch snapped Bayshore’s eight-game winning streak, and it was Bayshore’s first loss in a month.
Jaylen Pauley had 16 points, and Vernard Brown II and Denny Dessin each had 14 points.
Bayshore’s next game is at home against Dunedin on Tuesday.
