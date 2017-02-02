Swoope's late 3 fuels Elon past James Madison 67-61

1:45 Manatee's Tarique Milton signs his National Letter of Intent with Iowa State Pause

0:28 Braden River head coach Curt Bradley at signing day

5:33 Manatee football players sign with Division I schools

0:55 Braden River signs multiple football players

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

1:57 East Manatee resident Justin McGee gets special Manatee YMCA award

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

2:01 Helistop at The Concession wins support of Manatee County Commission

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano