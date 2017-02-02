Sports

February 2, 2017 9:58 PM

Swoope's late 3 fuels Elon past James Madison 67-61

The Associated Press
ELON, N.C.

Dainan Swoope scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, and Steven Santa Ana and Luke Eddy each scored 10 points to send Elon past James Madison 67-61 on Thursday night.

Elon currently owns a five-game winning streak and has won seven of its last eight.

Swoope broke a 59-all tie with a 3 with 2:01 left. His basket followed a pair of free throws by Paulius Satkus to knot the score. Satkus made a layup after Swoope's 3 with 1:32 left but James Madison never scored again and missed its final five shots.

Elon (15-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 5 for 6 from the free throw line in the final minute. Dmitri Thompson's 3 put the Phoenix up 57-48 with 6:36 left before the Dukes went on an 11-2 run to even the score.

Satkus finished with 16 points and Jackson Kent had 15 points and nine rebounds for James Madison (6-18, 4-7).

