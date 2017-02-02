Palmetto’s Sh’ala McMillan sets state record, but takes second place at 2A girls weightlifting finals

Palmetto High’s Sh’ala McMillan set a state record in the clean and jerk for the unlimited weight class at the Class 2A girls state weightlifting meet at Belleview High on Thursday.
The 275-pound lift helped McMillan achieve 470 total pounds between that and her 195-pound bench press.
As a result, McMillan, a senior with Olympic weightlifting aspirations, finished runner-up in the state behind Wellington’s LeeAnn Hewitt, who entered as the top seed and earned the gold medal with 505 total pounds.
“We had three girls go to state,” said Palmetto coach Chris Atkinson. “That’s the first time for Palmetto.”
Braden River sophomore Fayth Walker didn’t medal after tallying 360 total pounds. Teammate Sierra Rawley, the only other region champion from the county, finished just outside the top six with 330 total pounds in the 199-pound weight class.
Palmetto’s Elizabeth Atkinson lifted 300 total pounds in the 183-pound class, but that was 40 pounds shy of the top six.
Maryah Collins lifted 155 pounds in the clean and jerk for a total aggregate of 155, and placed 20th in the 129 weight category.
