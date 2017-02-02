Drive for power and accuracy in this week’s Golf Tip

Driving for power and accuracy is always on a golfer’s wish list. So University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden teaches you how to accomplish that with this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video.
“On hitting drives longer using that bigger shoulder turn, it keeps the width to the swing,” Hayden said. “So as we get a little older, the swing might get a little shorter but it can stay wide. You keep that width to the swing, you keep the clubhead speed and if you keep that finish, you’ll keep hitting it a really good distance.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments