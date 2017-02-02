Lakewood Ranch tops Manatee in girls basketball to reach Class 8A-District 11 final

Senior LaDazhia Williams scored 28 points and the Lakewood Ranch girls basketball team advanced to the final of the Class 8A-District 11 tournament with a 68-42 victory over visiting Manatee on Wednesday night.
Shauntavia Green had 12 points and eight steals for the Mustangs (24-3), and Aleah Robinson also scored 12 points.
On Friday, Lakewood Ranch will play the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Palmetto and Sarasota.
“Whoever wins, it should be a nice matchup,” Mustangs coach Tina Hadley said.
Boys basketball
Bayshore 78, Palmetto 65: Chris Harris had 18 points and 11 rebounds to propel the visiting Bruins to their eighth straight victory.
Jaylen Pauley scored 17 points for Bayshore (15-10), while Vernard Brown II and Denny Dessin each had 15 points.
The Bruins finish out the regular season tonight at Lakewood Ranch.
Braden River 66, Cardinal Mooney 47: Deoni Cason scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates (16-7) pulled away to defeat the visiting Cougars.
Curtis Cobb had 13 points and six assists for Braden River, and Ryan Duncan added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Derek Arnel led Cardinal Mooney with 13 points, and Richard Krupa scored 12.
Wrestling
Palmetto 35, Manatee 34: The Tigers edged the Hurricanes in a dual match at Manatee High.
Winners for Palmetto included Travis Murway (106), Kevin Schneider (126), Branden Valley (132), Quay Davis (138), Dom Bass (152), Andrew Duncan (195), Brian Ormsbt (285).
Juco baseball
SCF 8, PHSC 7: Jeremy Orbik allowed one hit and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings to secure host State College of Florida’s victory against Pasco Hernando State College.
Orbik’s first save made a winner out of reliever Brock Bell (1-0), who allowed two runs on five hits in three innings.
Jaren Shelby led the Manatees (2-2) at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the sixth that gave SCF a 4-3 lead. The Manatees led the rest of the way.
John Pitchman contributed two hits and a pair of RBIs.
SCF returns to action Thursday at home against Indian River. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
