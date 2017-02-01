Hannahs leads hot-shooting Arkansas past Alabama, 87-68

3:20 Southeast takes part in National Signing Day Pause

0:46 Southeast's Dequan Williams signs with Central Connecticut State

0:56 Palmetto's Christian Kalish discussess signing with Air Force

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:25 California bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:28 Braden River head coach Curt Bradley at signing day

1:29 Bradenton noise ordinance compromise

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car