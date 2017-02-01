Nelly Korda makes rankings jump after LPGA Tour golf debut

On the heels of her rousing first LPGA Tour start, Bradenton’s Nelly Korda vaulted up the Rolex World Golf Rankings this week. Korda rose 89 spots to No. 249 in the world after she tied for fifth place at the Pure Silks Bahamas LPGA Classic. The highlight was Saturday’s 10-under par 63, before she closed with a 67 in Sunday’s final round. Korda captured more than $52,000 for her debut performance on the par-73 Ocean Club Golf Course in the Bahamas.
It was the biggest jump among players in the top 250. IMG Academy alumnae Laetitia Beck climbed a bunch in the rankings, too. Beck rose 37 spots to No. 232 after finishing in eighth place at 19-under par in the Bahamas.
An ace and top finish under the lights for Bradenton amateur
Bradenton’s John Van Vranken was one of two amateurs to sit atop the leaderboard when the West Florida Golf Tour’s 2017 Under the Lights 9-hole Par 3 Championship neared conclusion last Friday.
So Van Vranken and Sarasota’s Brad Knight went to a sudden-death playoff following their 24s, which included Van Vranken making a hole-in-one. Knight won the playoff, and both players received vouchers for the tournament venue, the Suncoast Golf Center. Bradenton’s Jordan Miller just missed the playoff, posting a 25 to tie for third.
Seniors team event returns to Bradenton
The 9th Annual Bradenton City Two-Man Senior Championship is slated for Feb. 11-12 at River Run Golf Links. The entry deadline is Feb. 9, and is limited to the first 64 registered teams. The tournament is $230 per team, which includes carts, for players 50-years-and-older.
A new super senior flight, which is limited to the first 16 teams, is for players aged 70 and older. The format is a four-ball stroke play event, with flights after the first round. There’s a continental breakfast served both days with lunch and awards following the final round included in the cost.
To register, contact River Run’s pro shop at 941-708-8459 or click here.
Get your summer golf savings here
Want to get a jump on summer savings? The oldest discount summer card, the Big Summer Golf Card, is offering a special $53 rate for the upcoming 2017 summer season.
The card goes into effect May 1-Oct. 31, and it gives a discount of at least 25 percent off greens fees at 19 exclusive courses. There’s also more than 50 area courses along Florida’s Gulf Coast that participate in the program. The deadline for the $53 rate is March 25. It’s $60 after that date.
For more information, visit www.bigsummergolf.com or call 941-923-2232.
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Jan. 24 at The River Club, Donna Wiseman aced the 142-yard 12th hole with a 5-hybrid. Witnesses were Linda Becher, Amy Nuceder and Mai-Britt Mazur.
On Jan. 27 at IMG Academy Golf Club, Rick Rogers aced the 160-yard with a 2-hybrid. Witnesses were Art Thevenin, Tom Tuscher and Paul Jones.
