Lakewood Ranch’s Gi Krstec leads area soccer signings

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:50 Palmetto High student athletes commit to keeping traditions and dreams going

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:40 Countdown to Signing Day: Manatee

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

1:45 Manatee's Tarique Milton signs his National Letter of Intent with Iowa State

1:29 Bradenton noise ordinance compromise

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

0:25 California bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb