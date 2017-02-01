Jackson, Krstec headline Lakewood Ranch signing class

Lakewood Ranch High School had five sign and two more athletes honored during a national signing day ceremony at the school’s auditorium on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Sam Jackson made Central Florida official, while teammate Blauvelt Georges is heading to Texas to attend Angelo State (San Angelo)
Three soccer players signed, too.
Gi Krstec (Maryland) and Makenzie Fischer (Cumberland) signed from the Mustangs' girls team. Connor Bezet (Southeastern) signed from the boys team.
Softball players Mackenzie Meyer (Princeton) and Madison Yoder (State College of Florida) were honored during the ceremony.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments