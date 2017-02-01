Manatee’s Tarique Milton commits to Iowa State on national signing day

There was only one major surprise left for Manatee County on national signing day. Where would Tarique Milton, the Manatee wide receiver who blew up down the stretch in 2015 until more than a dozen offers piled up, choose to play in college?
Milton chose Iowa State from an expansive list of 18 schools, that included Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Michigan State, Rutgers, South Florida, Central Florida and Temple.
Milton is the only public school player from the county set to play at a Power Five Conference program next season and his production on the field matched his coveted status in recruiting offices around the country. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior was the Herald’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and a third-team All-State selection by the Associated Press. after racking up 1,087 yards and 17 touchdowns as a receiver, and running for another 240 yards and four touchdowns. The wideout is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings, and finished the cycle as the No. 313 player in Florida and No. 288 wide receiver in the nation.
Milton was joined by three teammates inside Manatee High School’s auditorium, and those three are all heading to the Football Championship Subdivision level. Quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni and linebacker Garrett Ware both signed with Stetson after both orally committed earlier this winter. Guard Seth Walter was honored for his commitment to Dartmouth, although players do not sign National Letters of Intent to Ivy League schools.
Colagiovanni was the trigger man for the Hurricanes’ high-powered offense and picked up first-team AP All-State honors because of it. The senior threw for 2,579 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, and ran for 263 yards and three more touchdowns this fall to earn a spot on the Herald’s All-Area second team. He committed to the Hatters in December and a month later Ware opted to join him. The linebacker, who also played some tight end for the Canes, was a first-team All-Area selection by the Herald after leading the Canes with 112 tackles. He chose Stetson over Valparaiso, another FCS program.
Walter was the Hurricanes’ most reliable offensive lineman as a senior and even ran for a touchdown as a tight end this season. The first-team All-Area selection chose the Big Green despite interest from Navy and Florida International.
