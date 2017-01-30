National Signing Day looms for area high schools, colleges

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota Pause

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:45 State legislators talk upcoming session at Pancakes & Politics

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute

2:46 Making peppermint candy