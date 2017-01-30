Pirates announce Field for Kids grant deadlines

The Pittsburgh Pirates philanthropic arm, Pirates Charities, announced two grant cycle deadlines for the 2017 Fields for Kids program, which provides financial support to improve youth baseball/softball facilities by providing matching grants to area youth organizations.
Since the program’s expansion to the Pirates spring training home of Bradenton in 2011, 38 grants have been awarded. Overall, 251 grants have been distributed in the greater Pittsburgh region since 2009.
Interested organizations must complete a grant application found at Pirates.com/PiratesCharities. Applications will be accepted during two grant periods this year. Each grant cycle will distribute a total of 21 grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.
The application due dates this year are Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Grant funds are used for upgrading essential field components, such as sod, infield playing surfaces, fencing, dugouts, bleachers and electrical and irrigation systems.
For complete grant qualifications and requirements, see Pirates.com/PiratesCharities.
Herald staff report
