Motorsports Park sets Truck Fest date for Feb. 4

Bradenton Motorsports Park announced its Florida Truck Fest event will be held Saturday, Feb. 4.
In addition to drag racing in several competition divisions, featuring the Quick Diesel Shootout, the event includes fun runs, grudge racing, Truck Show & Shine and Diesel Truck Dyno. Off the track, fans can take advantage of the manufacturer’s midway, a swap meet and food vendors.
Tickets are available at the gate and cost $15 for adults. Children 12-and-younger are free. There is no extra charge for Show & Shine participation. Swap meet participation requires a $10 additional fee. New items are not allowed in the swap meet.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Herald staff report
Comments