Storer takes Sportsman crown at Desoto Speedway

Though the new season is underway, a little 2016 business remained unfinished on Saturday’s race card at Desoto Speedway.
Brooke Storer finished second in the 50-lap sportsman feature to win the 2016 track championship. Aaron Williamson pulled away over the past 35 laps to earn the race victory. He, however, was not involved in the 2016 points title chase. That battle was between Storer and Roger Welch. Whoever finished ahead of the other was assured the title.
“I can’t thank my team enough. It was an amazing 2016 season,” Storer said. “We had a lot of help and I thank my family for standing by me through our racing endeavors.”
Cody Allen, Welch and Tom Zimmerman rounded out the top five.
In other racing Saturday, John Inman won the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series 30-lap feature. In the 25-lap mini stock feature, Laura Mammina moved from third to first in half a lap and pulled away to her first win of the season. Adam Larsh was second. Matt Owen won the mini stock figure 8 feature.
Desoto Speedway will host the Sunshine State Challenge Series Super Late Model Ice Breaker 100 on Saturday night. The bombers and legends, along with sportsman, mini stocks and mini cups will also be in action.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY
Sprints: 1. John Inman; 2. Jason Kimball; 3. Johnny Gilbertson; 4. Troy DeCaire; 5. Clayton Donaldson; 6. Gary Wiggins; 7. Dude Teate; 8. Mike Tharp; 9. Travis Bliemister.
10. Wendy Mathis; 11. Doug Fitzwater; 12. Garrett Green; 13. Mickey Kempgens; 14. Carli Yent; 15. Scott Adema; 16. Troy Thompson; 17. Sport Allen; 18. Joey Aguilar
Sportsman: 1. Aaron Williamson; 2. Brooke Storer; 3. Cody Allen; 4. Roger Welch; 5. Tom Zimmerman; 6. Steve Barnes; 7. James Wright; 8. Austin Carr; 9. Rick Reed.
Mini Stock Figure 8: 1. Matt Owen; 2. Tony Meeks; 3. James Prochaska; 4. Trevor Appling; 5. Steve James.
Mini Stock: 1. Laura Mammina; 2. Adam Larsh; 3. Matt Owen; 4. Tony Marks; 5. Michael Meeks; 6. Steve James; 7. James Prochaska; 8. Johnny Marra; 9. Justin Abbott.
