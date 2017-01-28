Saint Stephen’s Morano finishes second at Bidwell wrestling tournament

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School’s Alan Morano ran into a familiar foe for the first time this season on Saturday at the Bidwell Invitational wrestling tournament at Lemon Bay high School in Englewood.
Wrestling at 120 pounds, Morano was the lone Falcon to reach the final, in which he was pinned in the second period by Albert Werden of the host Manta Rays.
Morano and Werden have a long history and will likely face each other once or twice more during the postseason. Morano won their matchup at regionals last season while Werden won their battle for fifth place at states.
Two other Falcons finished third Saturday: Jacob Manning (106 pounds) and Jake Ross (160).
The Falcons return to action next weekend with a tournament at Lake Placid/Sebring.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 48, Cardinal Mooney 32: The hosts rolled into the postseason by rolling past the Cougars in the regular-season finale.
Faith Jackson led the Panther with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Bailey Sikkema contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.
Jacqueline Kulle led Cardinal Mooney with a game-high 20 points. Sophie Giardini finished with 8 points, five assists and five steals.
Bradenton Christian (24-1), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by MaxPreps, opens its C,lass 3A-District 5 tournament on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between Out-of-Door Academy and Sarasota Christian School. The Panthers’ game will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Out-of-Door Academy.
