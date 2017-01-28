Sheepshead school amazes veteran diver

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed Pause

1:01 Bull Riders Hold on for Dear Life

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:38 Tony Jacklin shares a story about Seve Ballesteros at the Ryder Cup