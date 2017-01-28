Sports

January 28, 2017 10:27 PM

SCF baseball edges ASA College for first win of season

FORT MYERS

Tyler Romanik’s sacrifice fly scored Ryan Karstetter in the top of the eighth to lift State College of Florida to a 5-4 victory against ASA College on Saturday.

The run made a winner of reliever Logan Lyle (1-0).

Karstetter, Rougie Odor and Keyshawn Lynch contributed two hits each, and John Pichman hit a two-run homer. Karstetter drove in two for the Manatees (1-1), who complete the weekend against Gulf Coast in Fort Myers on Sunday.

Men’s basketball

SCF 102, Polk State 99 OT: Austin Walker scored 30 points and Andre Jackson added 21 to lead host State College of Florida to the overtime win. Tre Alexandrea added 10 for the Manatees (5-18), who return to action on Monday with a road game at Hillsborough CC. Game time is 7 p.m.

Herald staff report

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Countdown to Signing Day: Saint Stephen's

View more video

Sports Videos