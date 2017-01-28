SCF baseball edges ASA College for first win of season

Tyler Romanik’s sacrifice fly scored Ryan Karstetter in the top of the eighth to lift State College of Florida to a 5-4 victory against ASA College on Saturday.
The run made a winner of reliever Logan Lyle (1-0).
Karstetter, Rougie Odor and Keyshawn Lynch contributed two hits each, and John Pichman hit a two-run homer. Karstetter drove in two for the Manatees (1-1), who complete the weekend against Gulf Coast in Fort Myers on Sunday.
Men’s basketball
SCF 102, Polk State 99 OT: Austin Walker scored 30 points and Andre Jackson added 21 to lead host State College of Florida to the overtime win. Tre Alexandrea added 10 for the Manatees (5-18), who return to action on Monday with a road game at Hillsborough CC. Game time is 7 p.m.
