Nelly Korda matches sister, Jessica Korda, makes cut in LPGA opener

The Korda sisters will play the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.
Both fired second-round 69s and are at 5-under 141 after two rounds. They are in a 12-way tie for 32nd. That logjam prevented them from being paired in today’s third round. They will tee off in successive groups at 10:20 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. Live scoring is available at LPGA.com.
Jessica Korda, who won this event in 2014, finished with five birdies and a bogey in her round.
Nelly Korda, playing in her first event as a tour rookie, went out in 4-under 32 and added a birdie and bogey on the back nine, while being featured prominently in the Golf Channel’s live coverage.
Americans also ruled at the top of the leaderboard. Brittany Lincicome shot an 8-under 65 to reach 17-under 129 at Ocean Club Golf Course, and Lexi Thompson had a career-best 61 to pull within a stroke.
“The way it’s been going the last two days, the putter has been making everything, which is obviously really fun. If I can keep that up, then it could be good on Sunday,” Lincicome said. “I’m just playing well, and still made everything today. Putter is on point right now and it’s exciting to see.”
Lincicome broke the tournament 36-hole mark, and Thompson shattered the course record of 64 that Lincicome set Thursday. Lincicome had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, using a 7-iron from 161 yards.
Thompson had the second-lowest round in relation to par in LPGA Tour history, following only Annika Sorenstam at 13-under 59 in the 2001 Standard Register Ping in Arizona. Thompson had an eagle and 10 birdies.
Gerina Piller was third at 14 under after a 65, and Stacy Lewis completed the Solheim Cup quartette at 13 under. Lewis had a 67.
