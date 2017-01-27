Quintana wants to stay with rebuilding White Sox

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case Pause

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:22 Albino gator named Pearl becomes an online sensation

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

0:49 British Prime Minister: President Trump '100 percent behind NATO'