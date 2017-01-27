Hooks, Petival lead Manatee by Southeast in boys basketball

Shane Hooks scored a game-high 26 points and Alex Petival added 20, including a 12 of 15 performance from the foul line, to lead Manatee High School to a 66-51 victory against host Southeast in boys basketball Thursday.
The Hurricanes led 29-14 lead at the half as Hooks scored 16 points before intermission.
Southeast cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 5, 40-35, at the end of the 3rd quarter. But Petival scored 16 points in the fourth to secure the season sweep of the Seminoles.
Manatee returns to action Friday at home against Venice.
Cedric Brooks Jr. led Southeast with 12 points while John Bennett added 10.
Saint Stephen’s 62, Keswick Christian 41: Cade Westberry and Demetrius Davis scored 13 points each to lead a balanced scoring attack by host Saint Stephen’s in the nondistrict game. Jordon Murrell and Josh Stevens both contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. Saint Stephen’s (10-10) returns to action Tuesday at Booker. Game time is 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 51, Bayshore 22: LaDazhia Williams scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs on their senior night in Lakewood Ranch.
Honored alongside Williams before the game were Shauntavia Green, Williams, Aleah Robinson, Cierra McKinnon, Megan Veneman and Jordan Ward
Green finished with 11 points and Robinson added eight.
Sarasota Military Academy 60, Braden River 54: Hayley Walding scored 31 points to lead Sarasota Military Academy at Braden River. The hosts were led by Amiya Hopkins, who had 18 points.
Palmetto 64, Southeast 44: Tina Stephen’s scored 19 points to lead host Palmetto. Charmine Murray scored 14 for Southeast (15-10).
Cardinal Mooney 39, Sarasota Christrian 37: Jacqueline Kulle led the hosts with 27 points. Cardinal Mooney (5-18) next plays at Bradenton Christian on Saturday.
Soccer schedule
Boys district finals
Friday
Class 5A-District 8
Sarasota Riverview at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Class 4A-District 11
Venice at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Class 3A-District 10
Seminole Osceola at Gulfport Boca Ciega, 7 p.m.
Class 2A-District 11
Arcadia DeSoto County at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-District 7
Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Girls regional semifinals
Tuesday
Class 1A Region 2
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Evangelical Christian, 7 p.m.
Comments