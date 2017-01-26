Out-of-Door girls soccer gets over region quarterfinal hump with rout of First Baptist Academy

Out-of-Door Academy swarmed Madysin Opstal near midfield as the final goal of Out-of-Door’s 7-1 rout sat in the back of Naples First Baptist Academy’s net and the referee’s final whistle blew.
Relief had steadily washed over the Thunder throughout its blowout win against First Baptist Academy, and when the clock reached zero immediately after Opstal put in a long free kick, the inevitable became the actual. For only the second time in program history, ODA will play in a region semifinal.
“This is our third time here, and we wanted to make sure that as a program we want to progressively get better and better,” head coach Bill Unzicker said. “Today we definitely showed that we have progressively gotten better.”
With Unzicker at the helm — he took over as head coach before the start of the 2014-15 season — Out-of-Door (18-0) has reached the Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinals in three straight seasons. After early exits in the first two trips, the Thunder finally got over the hump Thursday at Thunder Stadium. ODA erupted for five goals in the first half, took a 5-0 lead into halftime and buried First Baptist (19-4) with two more late goals to get another crack at the region semis.
Out-of-Door will go on the road for the Class 1A-Region 2 semifinal. ODA is set to travel to Fort Myers on Tuesday and face Evangelical Christian, which beat Saint Stephen’s in its quarterfinal match Thursday.
6
Players who scored at least one goal for Out-of-Door Academy in the Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinals.
Out-of-Door’s only trip to the region semis came in 2009, when the Thunder met the rival Falcons with its season on the line and failed to score. ODA has the offense this year to prevent another shutout on the biggest stage in the team’s young history.
Out-of-Door needed only five minutes to break through for its first goal of the region quarterfinals at Out-of-Door Academy. A bouncing ball along the Lions’ back line squirted behind FBA’s last defender and forward Katherine Pacitti rushed in to beat First Baptist’s goalkeeper in a one-on-one opportunity.
“It was really important because we were pretty anxious,” Pacitti said. “This is our first time making it this far in our history and we’ve never played this team before, so we didn’t know what to expect. The fact that we got ahead early in the game was really uplifting.”
The junior was the Thunder’s only player to score twice during ODA’s offensive exhibition. Attacking midfielder Natalie Gorji scored her 27th goal of the season less than 10 minutes after Pacitti opened the scoring to double the Thunder’s lead to 2-0, and goals by Pacitti, midfielder Chloe Flanders and utility player Abby Lagassee during the final 10 minutes of the opening half gave ODA its commanding 5-0 lead at the break. Attacking midfielder Mackenzie Dove and Opstal both scored during the second half to put the final touches on the blowout win.
The seven-goal explosion marked the fifth time this season Out-of-Door hit that number and the 13th time the Thunder has won by at least four. On its biggest stage of the year, against perhaps its toughest opponent so far, ODA delivered one of its best performances of the season.
“We made a bunch of great plays and we were all working together,” Pacitti said. “All the passes were great and a lot of through balls were just making it happen. It was awesome.”
