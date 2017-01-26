Heisman Trophy-winner Charlie Ward headlines Bradenton Christian gala

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting Pause

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:22 Mosaic makes its case for more phosphate mining in Manatee

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

2:16 Mosaic addresses Mulberry sinkhole during Manatee hearing

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:55 Mining coming to end at Lakewood Ranch