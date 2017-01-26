Escaping fairway bunkers

One trouble shot that can cost you shots on the course is the dreaded fairway bunker shot. So how do you escape the hazard?
University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden has this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video on the subject.
“The key to the fairway bunker shot is to hit the ball first,” Hayden said. “You don’t want to take sand behind it, you lose all your clubhead speed. And also at the same time, use that lofted club to get it over the lip every time.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
